Dr. Esereth Playtest update for 19 February 2024

Statuses Update

Added status condition system and 3 statuses: Burning, Chilled, Acidic
(As a result, combat will be easier with the Cocktail prototype, and foxes may be more challenging)
Fixed some shadow-casting visual bugs, esp for the boss.
Fixed bug with objects that shatter not shattering when thrown north into walls.
Shrunk size of shrapnel by 1/3rd.
Fixed bug with room clear triggering.
Misc fixes.

