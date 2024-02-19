Statuses Update

Added status condition system and 3 statuses: Burning, Chilled, Acidic

(As a result, combat will be easier with the Cocktail prototype, and foxes may be more challenging)

Fixed some shadow-casting visual bugs, esp for the boss.

Fixed bug with objects that shatter not shattering when thrown north into walls.

Shrunk size of shrapnel by 1/3rd.

Fixed bug with room clear triggering.

Misc fixes.