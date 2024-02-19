BIG GREEN BUTTON Patch Notes - 1.10.0.16425

Overview

Here it folks, this is the big update we’ve been working towards for several months now. We will finally open up access to Midair 2 directly on Steam, allowing users to request access and join the Playtest without needing to join discord and get a key. Additionally, we will now leave Playtest servers up 24x7 instead of just on the weekends. These are two huge changes in and of themselves, but we’ve got a patch chock-full of updates, new features, and bug fixes as well. Thank you so much to all those who’ve participated in Playtest since last October; we’re excited to share this next phase of Playtest with you all!

General

Added floating damage numbers with toggle (visible in last patch but absent from notes)

Demo fixes and functional again

Patreon supporters will now get an (optional?) star next to their in-game name

Audio

Updated jetpack sfx

Added 2nd layer of speed-based wind

All CTF & TDM maps: Consistency in post-processing settings for lens-flare (off), motion blur (on), and LUTs.

Some fogs are now volumetric in levels where they weren’t before

Relay, Forlorn, Hadrian, Octane, Silvas have received significant visual updates.

Minor visual tweaks and a couple of minor bug fixes elsewhere.

CTF-Kryosis and CTF-Raptor, among a few others, have been removed for the time being while reworks are considered.

Fixes

Duplicate servers should no longer appear in server browser

Sorting by ping should be fixed

Framerate cap should be fixed - changing requires restarting the game.

Motion blur fixed - works in first person as well as third now



QoL

Flag grab speed is now displayed in chat

Friendly IFFs now always visible

Shrunk spawn-in beam VFX; adjusted animation timing

Updated all CTF loading screens and end of match screens

Updated Practice Menu with latest maps and thumbnails

Removed deaths from in-game scoreboard

kills will soon be awarded to enemy that last shot you, if >50% dmg, when you evacuate before deat

Known Issues