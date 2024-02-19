 Skip to content

Midair 2 Playtest update for 19 February 2024

BIG GREEN BUTTON Patch Notes - 1.10.0.16425

Overview

Here it folks, this is the big update we’ve been working towards for several months now. We will finally open up access to Midair 2 directly on Steam, allowing users to request access and join the Playtest without needing to join discord and get a key. Additionally, we will now leave Playtest servers up 24x7 instead of just on the weekends. These are two huge changes in and of themselves, but we’ve got a patch chock-full of updates, new features, and bug fixes as well. Thank you so much to all those who’ve participated in Playtest since last October; we’re excited to share this next phase of Playtest with you all!

General
  • Added floating damage numbers with toggle (visible in last patch but absent from notes)
  • Demo fixes and functional again
  • Patreon supporters will now get an (optional?) star next to their in-game name
Audio
  • Updated jetpack sfx
  • Added 2nd layer of speed-based wind
Map Updates
  • All CTF & TDM maps: Consistency in post-processing settings for lens-flare (off), motion blur (on), and LUTs.
  • Some fogs are now volumetric in levels where they weren’t before
  • Relay, Forlorn, Hadrian, Octane, Silvas have received significant visual updates.
  • Minor visual tweaks and a couple of minor bug fixes elsewhere.
  • CTF-Kryosis and CTF-Raptor, among a few others, have been removed for the time being while reworks are considered.
Fixes
  • Duplicate servers should no longer appear in server browser
  • Sorting by ping should be fixed
  • Framerate cap should be fixed - changing requires restarting the game.
  • Motion blur fixed - works in first person as well as third now
QoL
  • Flag grab speed is now displayed in chat
  • Friendly IFFs now always visible
  • Shrunk spawn-in beam VFX; adjusted animation timing
  • Updated all CTF loading screens and end of match screens
  • Updated Practice Menu with latest maps and thumbnails
  • Removed deaths from in-game scoreboard
  • kills will soon be awarded to enemy that last shot you, if >50% dmg, when you evacuate before deat
Known Issues
  • Bot behaviour - planning a bigger upgrade in future, but will fix the following issues soon:
  • Issues with hit markers/hit audio
  • Bot jetpack audio will sound buggy due to some undesirable behaviour
  • Matchmaking has received significant simplification but is as yet non-functional, we hope to address this in an update soon.

