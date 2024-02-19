Modular Building Experimental Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Today I'm releasing an experimental build of the modular building patch, which you can find in the betas tab.

This patch is still very undone and more content, QOL stuff and fixes are going to get added over the next week or 2 at max.

Some of the stuff this patch contains is (ASAT 19th Feb);

Enhanced Input - I'm now using the new 'Enhanced Input' that Unreal have added. I expect there to be issues to begin with but for the future this is a good addition as it will make controller bindings easier to implement

Optimization - A lot of optimization to textures, animations, the landscape and more have been done in this patch. Also work is starting to be done to further improve memory usage. Please report back if you're experiencing better frames

Fixes - From the last update, a lot of issues occurred due to a change I made in the engine which ended up breaking other parts. With this most of these should now be fixed and more is going to get added as time goes on with this testing

More incoming - Keep an eye on this post and the discord for additions that are coming to the testing branch :D

And again, thanks you everyone, and I'm also looking at releasing a sort of roadmap visualised plan for what I'm doing with SurrounDead.