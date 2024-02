Share · View all patches · Build 13493209 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Rework of the "Harvester Of Sorrow" level.

the level is now larger, providing players with more space to evade enemies.

Bug fixes

The initial cutscene only plays once each time the game is opened, avoiding multiple repetitions when switching screens.

Adjustments to the Chinese translation.