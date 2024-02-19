 Skip to content

Midair 2 update for 19 February 2024

BIG GREEN BUTTON Patch Notes - 1.10.0.16425

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Overview

Here it folks, this is the big update we’ve been working towards for several months now. We will finally open up access to Midair 2 directly on Steam, allowing users to request access and join the Playtest without needing to join discord and get a key. Additionally, we will now leave Playtest servers up 24x7 instead of just on the weekends. These are two huge changes in and of themselves, but we’ve got a patch chock-full of updates, new features, and bug fixes as well. Thank you so much to all those who’ve participated in Playtest since last October; we’re excited to share this next phase of Playtest with you all!

Note: this update is for 'Midair 2 Playtest'. If your Midair 2 library name doesn't have Playtest in it, you need to get the Playtest version.

General
  • Added floating damage numbers with toggle (visible in last patch but absent from notes)
  • Demo fixes and functional again
  • Patreon supporters will now get an (optional?) star next to their in-game name
Audio
  • Updated jetpack sfx
  • Added 2nd layer of speed-based wind
Map Updates
  • All CTF & TDM maps: Consistency in post-processing settings for lens-flare (off), motion blur (on), and LUTs.
  • Some fogs are now volumetric in levels where they weren’t before
  • Relay, Forlorn, Hadrian, Octane, Silvas have received significant visual updates.
  • Minor visual tweaks and a couple of minor bug fixes elsewhere.
  • CTF-Kryosis and CTF-Raptor, among a few others, have been removed for the time being while reworks are considered.
Fixes
  • Duplicate servers should no longer appear in server browser
  • Sorting by ping should be fixed
  • Framerate cap should be fixed - changing requires restarting the game.
  • Motion blur fixed - works in first person as well as third now
QoL
  • Flag grab speed is now displayed in chat
  • Friendly IFFs now always visible
  • Shrunk spawn-in beam VFX; adjusted animation timing
  • Updated all CTF loading screens and end of match screens
  • Updated Practice Menu with latest maps and thumbnails
  • Removed deaths from in-game scoreboard
  • kills will soon be awarded to enemy that last shot you, if >50% dmg, when you evacuate before deat
Known Issues
  • Bot behaviour - planning a bigger upgrade in future, but will fix the following issues soon:
  • Issues with hit markers/hit audio
  • Bot jetpack audio will sound buggy due to some undesirable behaviour
  • Matchmaking has received significant simplification but is as yet non-functional, we hope to address this in an update soon.

