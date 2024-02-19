 Skip to content

Fight Crab 2 update for 19 February 2024

Update Ver.0.7.2.0

Build 13493022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver.0.7.2.0.

Ver0.7.2.0
Fixes

  • Battles
    Fixed a rare bug where lock-on would suddenly stop working mid-battle.
    Made it so that shooting a weapon with a gun no longer shoots it out of the crab's pincers on hit. It now reduces the crab's stamina instead.
    Fixed a bug in Career Mode where tractors placed on the stage would not move even after a crab had gotten on.
    Adjusted how a crab moves right after picking up a chainsaw.
  • Career Mode
    Fixed a bug where if you cleared all the event battles at an extremely high level, the player would become unable to proceed.
  • Split-Screen Play
    Fixed a bug where inputs from Player 1 would cause Player 2's mounted rider to attack at the same time.
    Fixed the placement of the Team Swap button.
  • Room Matches
    Fixed a bug where players' crab select screen would close whenever another player changed their crab.
  • Casual and Ranked Matches
    Fixed a bug that caused the "allow matching with other rank brackets" option to not function as intended.

Graphic Updates

  • Made it so that pumpkins become see-through when they are close to the camera.
  • Made water look clearer.

Balance Adjustments

  • Metal Crab
    Reduced dash speed.
  • Great Sword and Great Axe
    Reduced damage.
  • Blaze Up
    Fixed collision with certain weapons.
  • Jet Drill
    Fixed a bug which caused certain crabs to vibrate unnnaturally when equipped with a Jet Drill.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

