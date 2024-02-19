Update Ver.0.7.2.0

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver.0.7.2.0.
Ver0.7.2.0
Fixes
- Battles
Fixed a rare bug where lock-on would suddenly stop working mid-battle.
Made it so that shooting a weapon with a gun no longer shoots it out of the crab's pincers on hit. It now reduces the crab's stamina instead.
Fixed a bug in Career Mode where tractors placed on the stage would not move even after a crab had gotten on.
Adjusted how a crab moves right after picking up a chainsaw.
- Career Mode
Fixed a bug where if you cleared all the event battles at an extremely high level, the player would become unable to proceed.
- Split-Screen Play
Fixed a bug where inputs from Player 1 would cause Player 2's mounted rider to attack at the same time.
Fixed the placement of the Team Swap button.
- Room Matches
Fixed a bug where players' crab select screen would close whenever another player changed their crab.
- Casual and Ranked Matches
Fixed a bug that caused the "allow matching with other rank brackets" option to not function as intended.
Graphic Updates
- Made it so that pumpkins become see-through when they are close to the camera.
- Made water look clearer.
Balance Adjustments
- Metal Crab
Reduced dash speed.
- Great Sword and Great Axe
Reduced damage.
- Blaze Up
Fixed collision with certain weapons.
- Jet Drill
Fixed a bug which caused certain crabs to vibrate unnnaturally when equipped with a Jet Drill.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
