Patch 2/18/24 - Fixes and QoL

Changes
- Double Tap To Dodge - Players can now enable this feature in the Advanced Settings inside of Settings.
- Pet > Chest - Pets can now focus and attack The Keeper(Boss at the end of Dungeons).
- Text Keybind Tooltips for Hotbars - This will change the tooltips for your hotbars from images displaying what you have bound to text instead. This should help increase the readability of your keybinds during play. Players can now enable this feature in the Advanced Settings inside of Settings.
- Added a Help tip inside of the keybind menu to assist players having trouble binding mouse buttons.
Fixes
- Fixed some typos with certain skills.
