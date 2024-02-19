 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across The Void update for 19 February 2024

Patch 2/18/24 - Fixes and QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 13493009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Double Tap To Dodge - Players can now enable this feature in the Advanced Settings inside of Settings.
  • Pet > Chest - Pets can now focus and attack The Keeper(Boss at the end of Dungeons).
  • Text Keybind Tooltips for Hotbars - This will change the tooltips for your hotbars from images displaying what you have bound to text instead. This should help increase the readability of your keybinds during play. Players can now enable this feature in the Advanced Settings inside of Settings.
  • Added a Help tip inside of the keybind menu to assist players having trouble binding mouse buttons.

Fixes

  • Fixed some typos with certain skills.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2406121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link