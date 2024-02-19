 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 19 February 2024

Update Early Access_2.2.4 - Thermals Land Class Sampling

Share · View all patches · Build 13492906

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add land class sampling to the thermal spawning algorithm. More likely to find thermals over rocky, dirt and gravel areas. Less likely to find thermals over trees.
-Fix issue where ridgelift would randomly stop all of a sudden.
-Add rotation clamping to 1st, 3rd person cameras (not in VR or TrackIR).
-Performance improvements.
-Make tree textures darker.
-Slight brake dampening on Paraglider controls.

Changed files in this update

