Update Early Access_2.2.4 - Thermals Land Class Sampling

-Add land class sampling to the thermal spawning algorithm. More likely to find thermals over rocky, dirt and gravel areas. Less likely to find thermals over trees.

-Fix issue where ridgelift would randomly stop all of a sudden.

-Add rotation clamping to 1st, 3rd person cameras (not in VR or TrackIR).

-Performance improvements.

-Make tree textures darker.

-Slight brake dampening on Paraglider controls.