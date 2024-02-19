-Add land class sampling to the thermal spawning algorithm. More likely to find thermals over rocky, dirt and gravel areas. Less likely to find thermals over trees.
-Fix issue where ridgelift would randomly stop all of a sudden.
-Add rotation clamping to 1st, 3rd person cameras (not in VR or TrackIR).
-Performance improvements.
-Make tree textures darker.
-Slight brake dampening on Paraglider controls.
Glider Sim update for 19 February 2024
Update Early Access_2.2.4 - Thermals Land Class Sampling
-Add land class sampling to the thermal spawning algorithm. More likely to find thermals over rocky, dirt and gravel areas. Less likely to find thermals over trees.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update