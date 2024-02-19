Patch 1.4 is Live with Big Updates!

Hello friends, I'm happy to announce that this latest update is now live! Below is a list of all the additions:

A Third level has been added: The Medbay. This new area contains 3 new enemy types and 3 new bosses!

A new line of audio logs has been added and will only be attainable from killing bosses in the Medbay area.

A New Player Class had been added: The Tesla Trooper. Obtained from killing the first boss in the Medbay area.

New Prestige Leveling System has been added. This system is yet another form of progression where you gain progress toward each Class's Prestige level for each enemy killed. This is meant to be a slower progression as it ramps up to be quite powerful, each class has a specific bonus that benefits all other classes. Bonus Health, Damage, Crit, etc.

New Ability code name G.A.R.L.I.K has been added. This is an AOE dot ability that damages all enemies in it's area. The name was a purposeful hat tip to the OG in this genre lol.

Full Controller Accessibility has been added and tutorials have been updated to reflect this. (I did all my testing on a PS4 controller so hopefully it translates to steam deck and other controller types.)

Enemy health scaling has been tweaked to increase with timer count down as well as exp given has been scaled back slightly.

Min and Max values of Ability and Level Up rolls has been added as a quality of life improvement.

I hope you all enjoy the recent additions and the new audio log story line. My goal with the new Prestige System is to pave the way for heavier progression into a new system I will be working on next: Anomaly Levels. My vision for this is to have players be able to control how difficult each area is before they enter by adjusting the Anomaly Level. This will be a risk reward system that will scale as hard as the player can handle and drop new materials that will only be found in Anomaly Effected Levels.

Thanks for all the feedback so far, hope to hear your thoughts on the recent updates!