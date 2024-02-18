✅ Settings configuration (like zoom level, inventory display mode, etc)
✅ Other minor fixes
✅ Now the inventory auto closes if you click on "use with" on mobile
✅ Auto-loot just on clicking dead corpses
✅ Bugfix on resource gathering
Definya update for 18 February 2024
More client updates
