More client updates

Definya update for 18 February 2024

✅ Settings configuration (like zoom level, inventory display mode, etc)
✅ Other minor fixes
✅ Now the inventory auto closes if you click on "use with" on mobile
✅ Auto-loot just on clicking dead corpses
✅ Bugfix on resource gathering

