 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cufflinks & Cages update for 18 February 2024

February update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13492610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

It's time for the February update, and clumsy Dani is in trouble!

Changelog:

-Huge code cleanup, and event chance rebalancing

-New minor scenes

-New Milestone Gallery that lets you track game completion

Changed files in this update

Depot 2670261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link