It's time for the February update, and clumsy Dani is in trouble!
Changelog:
-Huge code cleanup, and event chance rebalancing
-New minor scenes
-New Milestone Gallery that lets you track game completion
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
It's time for the February update, and clumsy Dani is in trouble!
Changelog:
-Huge code cleanup, and event chance rebalancing
-New minor scenes
-New Milestone Gallery that lets you track game completion
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update