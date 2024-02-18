 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Slime update for 18 February 2024

Patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13492575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Release 1.0.5

Notes:
We are back! some development has been worked on but mostly this has been a focus on a few specific things. The final boss has been fully remade. Damage and health numbers have been re-balanced. Easy is now the default, other difficulties have not been balanced yet. "Empty rooms" are no longer empty. Cost rebalance for some of the shops.

Balance changes:
-- Changed the amount of regeneration given by divine slime.
-- Adjusted difficulty scaling to be in a good state for easy. Other difficulties not yet tested.
-- Adjusted health and damage numbers for shade enemies.
-- Adjusted damage numbers for Elite skeletons.
-- Adjusted damage scaling for bats and elite bats.
-- Adjusted how elemental enhancement scales damage for enemies.
-- Made shop roulette a bit more expensive.
-- Adjusted the speed and trail length on the snail boss, it should now feel a lot better.

New content:
-- All empty rooms now instead indicate which boss is coming up. There are 6 different room variants based on the boss.
-- Added a "Tutorial" checkbox on the main menu, this should allow the replayability of the tutorial or skipping of such.
-- Full rework of the final boss. It now has 4 phases which it progresses through during the combat.
-- Final boss phase 1 is similar to the previous phase, but now has more adjusted shooting patterns, including burst and pause. Movement pattern has also been altered.
-- Final boss phase 2 is an elemental phase where the boss will throw out tornadoes, fireballs and acid pits all meant to hamper the player.
-- Final boss phase 3 is an ad spawn boss with a new add called a "slime spawn" (creative, i know). They are simple creatures intended to serve as an added difficulty. (known bug here, they can spawn outside the map)
-- Final boss phase 4 is a chaotic phase in which the boss will do all 3 phases at the same time, this should create some fun and stressful last seconds.

Bug fixes:
-- Fixed an issue where the final boss would spawn invisible.
-- Fixed an issue where the final boss would be unkillable.
-- Fixed a graphical issue where the health bar for shade brothers was showing too much health.
-- Fixed a performance issue when loading the last floor.
-- Fixed an issue where some monsters would scale from elemental damage twice.
-- Fixed an issue where fully charging a charged shot would not allow the shot to pierce.
-- Fixed an issue where Life steal would not activate.
-- Fixed an issue where some hitboxes would outlive their owner.

Changed depots in privatebetabranch branch

View more data in app history for build 13492575
null Depot 2723591
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link