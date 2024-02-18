Patch 1.0.5

Beta Release 1.0.5

Notes:

We are back! some development has been worked on but mostly this has been a focus on a few specific things. The final boss has been fully remade. Damage and health numbers have been re-balanced. Easy is now the default, other difficulties have not been balanced yet. "Empty rooms" are no longer empty. Cost rebalance for some of the shops.

Balance changes:

-- Changed the amount of regeneration given by divine slime.

-- Adjusted difficulty scaling to be in a good state for easy. Other difficulties not yet tested.

-- Adjusted health and damage numbers for shade enemies.

-- Adjusted damage numbers for Elite skeletons.

-- Adjusted damage scaling for bats and elite bats.

-- Adjusted how elemental enhancement scales damage for enemies.

-- Made shop roulette a bit more expensive.

-- Adjusted the speed and trail length on the snail boss, it should now feel a lot better.

New content:

-- All empty rooms now instead indicate which boss is coming up. There are 6 different room variants based on the boss.

-- Added a "Tutorial" checkbox on the main menu, this should allow the replayability of the tutorial or skipping of such.

-- Full rework of the final boss. It now has 4 phases which it progresses through during the combat.

-- Final boss phase 1 is similar to the previous phase, but now has more adjusted shooting patterns, including burst and pause. Movement pattern has also been altered.

-- Final boss phase 2 is an elemental phase where the boss will throw out tornadoes, fireballs and acid pits all meant to hamper the player.

-- Final boss phase 3 is an ad spawn boss with a new add called a "slime spawn" (creative, i know). They are simple creatures intended to serve as an added difficulty. (known bug here, they can spawn outside the map)

-- Final boss phase 4 is a chaotic phase in which the boss will do all 3 phases at the same time, this should create some fun and stressful last seconds.

Bug fixes:

-- Fixed an issue where the final boss would spawn invisible.

-- Fixed an issue where the final boss would be unkillable.

-- Fixed a graphical issue where the health bar for shade brothers was showing too much health.

-- Fixed a performance issue when loading the last floor.

-- Fixed an issue where some monsters would scale from elemental damage twice.

-- Fixed an issue where fully charging a charged shot would not allow the shot to pierce.

-- Fixed an issue where Life steal would not activate.

-- Fixed an issue where some hitboxes would outlive their owner.