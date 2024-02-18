1 - Customers' freezing issue resolved.
2 - Boxes not being deleted in the warehouse fixed.
3 - Shelves not appearing in the market issue resolved.
4 - General errors fixed.
Market Simulator update for 18 February 2024
February 19 Update Notes
