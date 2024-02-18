Update Notes - 19th of February 2024

[Game]
- Reduced the amount of data sent between client and server and removed various networked csgo leftovers
- Fixed overly bright flare star at further distance
- Various 3rd person animation fixes
[Server]
- Fixed bug in conquest when capture process was unwinding back when multiple people are capturing but someone leaves capture area
- Fixed bug in conquest when capturing process could be - Skipped by leaving and entering capture area multiple times while someone else is staying there
- Removed sunlight_shadow_control, shadow_control entities
[Client]
- Player in spectator is now having an arrow on the minimap in command player color
[Weapons]
- M8 Flaregun for U.S. Army is no green instead of red
- Stoner 63A Commando removed bipod for balancing reasons and authenticity
- PPS-43 slightly improved accuracy
Improved the hipfire accuracy of semi-automatic carbines (this excludes carbines with the ability to switch to full auto)
- SKS
- Shanxi Type 17
- M1 Carbine
Fixed overly harsh punishment for movement and weight benefits of the following SOG weapons
- Type 56
- M1 Carbine
- M2 Carbine
- M1A1 Thompson
[Maps]
NLF Outpost
- Readded tree on high point and bushes on rocks
- Fixed player not being to walk under the barrel at one of the tanks
