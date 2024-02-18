Update Notes - 19th of February 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13492545 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy

[Game]

Reduced the amount of data sent between client and server and removed various networked csgo leftovers

Fixed overly bright flare star at further distance

Various 3rd person animation fixes

[Server]

Fixed bug in conquest when capture process was unwinding back when multiple people are capturing but someone leaves capture area

Fixed bug in conquest when capturing process could be - Skipped by leaving and entering capture area multiple times while someone else is staying there

Removed sunlight_shadow_control, shadow_control entities

[Client]

Player in spectator is now having an arrow on the minimap in command player color

[Weapons]

M8 Flaregun for U.S. Army is no green instead of red

Stoner 63A Commando removed bipod for balancing reasons and authenticity

PPS-43 slightly improved accuracy

Improved the hipfire accuracy of semi-automatic carbines (this excludes carbines with the ability to switch to full auto)

SKS

Shanxi Type 17

M1 Carbine

Fixed overly harsh punishment for movement and weight benefits of the following SOG weapons

Type 56

M1 Carbine

M2 Carbine

M1A1 Thompson

[Maps]

NLF Outpost