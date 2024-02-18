 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 18 February 2024

Update Notes - 19th of February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Reduced the amount of data sent between client and server and removed various networked csgo leftovers
  • Fixed overly bright flare star at further distance
  • Various 3rd person animation fixes

[Server]

  • Fixed bug in conquest when capture process was unwinding back when multiple people are capturing but someone leaves capture area
  • Fixed bug in conquest when capturing process could be - Skipped by leaving and entering capture area multiple times while someone else is staying there
  • Removed sunlight_shadow_control, shadow_control entities

[Client]

  • Player in spectator is now having an arrow on the minimap in command player color

[Weapons]

  • M8 Flaregun for U.S. Army is no green instead of red
  • Stoner 63A Commando removed bipod for balancing reasons and authenticity
  • PPS-43 slightly improved accuracy

Improved the hipfire accuracy of semi-automatic carbines (this excludes carbines with the ability to switch to full auto)

  • SKS
  • Shanxi Type 17
  • M1 Carbine

Fixed overly harsh punishment for movement and weight benefits of the following SOG weapons

  • Type 56
  • M1 Carbine
  • M2 Carbine
  • M1A1 Thompson

[Maps]

NLF Outpost

  • Readded tree on high point and bushes on rocks
  • Fixed player not being to walk under the barrel at one of the tanks

