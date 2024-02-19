Update Announcement for Feb. 18th : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes

# Optimizations
- Increased damage for Mai's Potential Flurry of the Winter Moon.
# Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some of Susanoo's attack hitboxes did not match the animations.
- Fixed an issue where Taokaka's SP skill did not produce shadows.
- Fixed an issue with overlapping voice lines for Kokonoe's Potential Armament No.6 "Planar Haze v3.09".
- Fixed an issue where Λ-No.11- could immediately jump again after performing a down jump in mid-air.
- Fixed an issue where Hakumen would still be applied with a "Rend" status even after successfully blocking an attack from "Serpent of Destruction."
- Fixed an issue where perfect kills on bosses in the Space Omega did not correctly provide awards.
- Fixed an issue where Hibiki's Potential "Endlos Lace" could not hit Floating Mind.
- Fixed an issue where Taokaka's SP skill could be interrupted.
- Removed visual obstructions on the left side of the Arakune fight space.
- Fixed an issue where the Killstreak count was reset upon entering Space Omega.
- Fixed an issue where the hitbox for the Watcher's ground shockwave did not match the VFX.
- Fixed an issue where NAN-FIRE BITE could instantly kill the character under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where specific moves by Ragna could instantly kill Susanoo under certain conditions.
