BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 19 February 2024

Update Announcement for Feb. 18th : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

# Optimizations
  • Increased damage for Mai's Potential Flurry of the Winter Moon.
# Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where some of Susanoo's attack hitboxes did not match the animations.
  • Fixed an issue where Taokaka's SP skill did not produce shadows.
  • Fixed an issue with overlapping voice lines for Kokonoe's Potential Armament No.6 "Planar Haze v3.09".
  • Fixed an issue where Λ-No.11- could immediately jump again after performing a down jump in mid-air.
  • Fixed an issue where Hakumen would still be applied with a "Rend" status even after successfully blocking an attack from "Serpent of Destruction."
  • Fixed an issue where perfect kills on bosses in the Space Omega did not correctly provide awards.
  • Fixed an issue where Hibiki's Potential "Endlos Lace" could not hit Floating Mind.
  • Fixed an issue where Taokaka's SP skill could be interrupted.
  • Removed visual obstructions on the left side of the Arakune fight space.
  • Fixed an issue where the Killstreak count was reset upon entering Space Omega.
  • Fixed an issue where the hitbox for the Watcher's ground shockwave did not match the VFX.
  • Fixed an issue where NAN-FIRE BITE could instantly kill the character under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where specific moves by Ragna could instantly kill Susanoo under certain conditions.

