 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Treacherous Journeys Playtest update for 18 February 2024

New Starting area!

Share · View all patches · Build 13492401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sneak Peek of new starting area is now live for everyone already in the playtest!
Quests and NPCs are still being developed.
Next public playtest version to be released March 1.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2435151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link