Mousey update for 18 February 2024

2.8.3 Patch Notes

Build 13492385

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where Mousey's rotation would act weirdly when starting to move
-Added a new hotkey to place a fly-by camera to the player camera position (Shift+F4)
-Added level editor beginner achievement (unlocks pipe wrench)
-Removed player hip gear loading in to the level editor
-Fixed clown enemy destroy sfx not being on the master audio track
-Added a few decorative objects (rock, crystals (3 colors))
-Made minor changes to the lava shader

