2.8.3 Patch Notes

-Fixed a bug where Mousey's rotation would act weirdly when starting to move

-Added a new hotkey to place a fly-by camera to the player camera position (Shift+F4)

-Added level editor beginner achievement (unlocks pipe wrench)

-Removed player hip gear loading in to the level editor

-Fixed clown enemy destroy sfx not being on the master audio track

-Added a few decorative objects (rock, crystals (3 colors))

-Made minor changes to the lava shader