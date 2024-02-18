-Fixed a bug where Mousey's rotation would act weirdly when starting to move
-Added a new hotkey to place a fly-by camera to the player camera position (Shift+F4)
-Added level editor beginner achievement (unlocks pipe wrench)
-Removed player hip gear loading in to the level editor
-Fixed clown enemy destroy sfx not being on the master audio track
-Added a few decorative objects (rock, crystals (3 colors))
-Made minor changes to the lava shader
Mousey update for 18 February 2024
2.8.3 Patch Notes
