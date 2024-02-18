 Skip to content

Super vs. World update for 18 February 2024

Ice and Fire and Ninjas, Oh My! Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13492371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Building on our recent Major Update, we're thrilled to announce the latest additions to Super vs. World! Introducing the new Ninja characters, bringing a stealthy and dynamic look. But that's not all – get ready for an epic twist with our newly added fire and ice weapons! 🔥❄️ Engulf your enemies in blazing flames or trap them in blocks of solid ice. Be warned, the battle heats up as these elemental powers can spread back to you, adding a whole new layer of strategy and excitement. Prepare for intense battles and unforgettable moments. Dive into the fiery and frosty action!

