Open Mod 2024.1.26 [18-Febr-2024]

Fixes:

-quick hotfix to a game-breaking issue where the interaction system would be broken for the loot boxes and sometimes doors too when more than one real player was in the bunker map. This issue appeared after the last update when we’ve fixed another issue with the interaction system.

Added/Changed:

-changed the way the tutorial popup starts (the tutorial where you are asked to draw the tablet, use the radio or perform the reloads and mag check). Now this tutorial popup will not appear until the player has spawned. We’ve done this due to testing the game on a very low end PC and the player took a little time to spawn and the popup message was confusing and wouldn’t really work unless the player was spawned

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around