Cow Life Sim RPG update for 18 February 2024

Cow Life Sim RPG - Version 1.031

Version 1.031

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch for fix mouse locking issue when window is maximized

Known Issue: mouse movement using keyboard/controller not working when maximized, working on a fix now

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2781741
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2781742
  • Loading history…
