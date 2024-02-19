The game has just received a major update!
Here's what awaits you within:
- Two new localizations: Korean and Japanese languages
- A new system for tracking found items in the easy mode, making progression even easier
- Official game walkthrough added to the Steam guides section
As well as...
IMPROVEMENTS
- Reduced time to skip the snake puzzle (new values: 3 and 5 minutes for each difficulty level respectively. Previously: 5 and 10 minutes)
- Updated visual hints for solving the zoo puzzle (easy mode)
- The custom mosaic from the bonus section is now always accessible without playing the main storyline
- The game works with new Steam SDK now
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bugs with the snake puzzle
