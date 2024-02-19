 Skip to content

Last Memories update for 19 February 2024

Major update

The game has just received a major update!

Here's what awaits you within:

  • Two new localizations: Korean and Japanese languages
  • A new system for tracking found items in the easy mode, making progression even easier
  • Official game walkthrough added to the Steam guides section

As well as...

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Reduced time to skip the snake puzzle (new values: 3 and 5 minutes for each difficulty level respectively. Previously: 5 and 10 minutes)
  • Updated visual hints for solving the zoo puzzle (easy mode)
  • The custom mosaic from the bonus section is now always accessible without playing the main storyline
  • The game works with new Steam SDK now

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed bugs with the snake puzzle

