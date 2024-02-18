Update 0.3.0 - Game Graphics, Production and Organizations

Hello, everyone! We’re releasing Update 0.3.0 today to address new graphics, features, and changes.

New Graphics

We changed "Ocean Graphics" and added "Clouds". And also added some Post Processing features such as Depth of Field, Vignette, and Contrast.

40 New Country Minister Portraits

40 new country minister portraits added.

Afghanistan

Algeria

Angola

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Egypt

Gabon

Ghana

Guinea

India

Indonesia

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kyrgyzstan

Libya

Malaysia

Morocco

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Portugal

Senegal

Singapore

South Africa

Syria

Thailand

Tunisia

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Production

The adjustment panel is removed from the Bottom Panel, and instead, we added the Production Panel to the Left Side Panel. Here You can view all the productions and change them all with a production grid system.

Organizations Phase 1

Added Organizations to the Left Side Panel that is you can view all the Organizations. Organizations will be categorized as Economy, Political, Military, Humanitarian, Cooperation, and Environmental. For now, organizations are just viewable, but in the near updates, we will add detailed actions and events for the organizations.

Country Rank Info

In the country info panel, now you can see the country rank info with a rank category such as "Great Powe", "Major Power", "Potential Power", "Minor Power", and "Local Power".

Government Info

In the country info panel, now you can see the country government info such as "Authoritarian" or "Libertarian" and also it takes "Left and Right" for the economic wing. But currently, it may give the wrong info because of the lack of policies. This feature will be fixed in the next updates.