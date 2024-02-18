Update v1.100

Some people had a weird bug where they couldn't see the UI, and it was apparently because of my Unity version. So I had to change the version, and it broke pretty much half of the game. So I had to fix a lot of things. Everything should be fine, but since I had to change so many things, please don't hesitate to report any bug, even small ones, especially if it was something that worked before.

But the invisible UI bug should be fixed!

I fixed the bug that kept the "build map" edit mode active even after the user switched menus without manually switching off the edit mode.

Since I had to fix a lot of things, I completely reworked the vision system. It shouldn't change much for the user, but code-wise it's a lot cleaner. Also, when team vision is disabled, each token now goes back with the cells it saw itself (before it kept the cells the team discovered, not just itself).

Same with the loading system for the game mode. Pretty much redo everything. Doesn't change much for the user, but much better code.

I added the fact that players can roll more than one die in game modes. Also players can now roll custom dice.

I changed the limit from 9 rolls at a time to 99.

I also fixed some minor bugs here and there.