Limsod v1.0.2

**Hello everyone!

A big thank you to everyone for supporting the game! Thanks to your feedback (and to the content creators) we've found several things to improve the game to make it more understandable for new players. In particular, we've implemented a tutorial at first launch to introduce the game's basic functions.

Here is a list of what we have been working on:**

Additions:

Added tutorial on first game launch

Added a new achievement

Added text on doors to indicate which sleeve opens (game mode Death Sleeves)

Added a new "Controller" category to controls

Added option: controller sensitivity (camera)

Added option: controller sensitivity (aim)

Added option: controller vibrations

Added vibration for controllers

Added a new animation when there's no ammunition left in the weapon's magazine

Added text to map selection

Added error message when using a heal box with full life

Added sizzling lights on the Factory map

Changes:

Modification of starting ammunition in Death Sleeves game mode (100 ➔ 150)

Modification of the Death Sleeves game mode description

Modification of the ammunition distribution with the Death Sleeves game mode: From now on, you no longer earn ammunition by passing sleeves, but zombies drop ammunition on their dead.

Modification of daily quest: Kill 5 zombie healers (5 ➔ 3)

Modification of daily quest reward xp (2500 ➔ 1500)

Modification of xp required to pass level 2 (500 ➔ 1000)

Modification of xp buffer to reach next level (1.054882 ➔ 1.05)

Modification of the log system

Modification of game time with Melee game mode (5min ➔ 2min)

Modification of weapon reload speed (without upgrade): (2.7s ➔ 2s)

Modification of Factory map brightness

Modification of Dark Forest map brightness

Modification of Mountain map brightness

Modification of Dry Mountain map brightness

Increased detection zone for ammunition box pickup

Increased number of bullets in ammunition boxes

Reorganization of maps in alphabetical order

Reorganization of controls

Updating the information menu

Corrections / Optimizations:

Fixed zombie kills that counted if the antenna killed a zombie (game mode Defense)

Fixed some decals that were not rendered on certain maps

Fixed harmless zombie training against melee

Fixed menu controls and languages in game that unpause and remove the cursor

Fixed several places on the maps where you could be invincible to zombies

Fixed several translation errors

Game optimization

