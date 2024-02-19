Limsod v1.0.2

**Hello everyone!
A big thank you to everyone for supporting the game! Thanks to your feedback (and to the content creators) we've found several things to improve the game to make it more understandable for new players. In particular, we've implemented a tutorial at first launch to introduce the game's basic functions.
Here is a list of what we have been working on:**
Additions:
- Added tutorial on first game launch
- Added a new achievement
- Added text on doors to indicate which sleeve opens (game mode Death Sleeves)
- Added a new "Controller" category to controls
- Added option: controller sensitivity (camera)
- Added option: controller sensitivity (aim)
- Added option: controller vibrations
- Added vibration for controllers
- Added a new animation when there's no ammunition left in the weapon's magazine
- Added text to map selection
- Added error message when using a heal box with full life
- Added sizzling lights on the Factory map
Changes:
- Modification of starting ammunition in Death Sleeves game mode (100 ➔ 150)
- Modification of the Death Sleeves game mode description
- Modification of the ammunition distribution with the Death Sleeves game mode: From now on, you no longer earn ammunition by passing sleeves, but zombies drop ammunition on their dead.
- Modification of daily quest: Kill 5 zombie healers (5 ➔ 3)
- Modification of daily quest reward xp (2500 ➔ 1500)
- Modification of xp required to pass level 2 (500 ➔ 1000)
- Modification of xp buffer to reach next level (1.054882 ➔ 1.05)
- Modification of the log system
- Modification of game time with Melee game mode (5min ➔ 2min)
- Modification of weapon reload speed (without upgrade): (2.7s ➔ 2s)
- Modification of Factory map brightness
- Modification of Dark Forest map brightness
- Modification of Mountain map brightness
- Modification of Dry Mountain map brightness
- Increased detection zone for ammunition box pickup
- Increased number of bullets in ammunition boxes
- Reorganization of maps in alphabetical order
- Reorganization of controls
- Updating the information menu
Corrections / Optimizations:
- Fixed zombie kills that counted if the antenna killed a zombie (game mode Defense)
- Fixed some decals that were not rendered on certain maps
- Fixed harmless zombie training against melee
- Fixed menu controls and languages in game that unpause and remove the cursor
- Fixed several places on the maps where you could be invincible to zombies
- Fixed several translation errors
- Game optimization
