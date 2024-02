Version 1.072

🎯 [Item tooltip] You can now take high-resolution screenshots of item tooltips.

🎯 [Item tooltip] Item tooltips have undergone minor polish.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an item duping bug.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed the evaluation order of the "Damage Multiplier" skill.

🎯 [Bug fix] AOEs now (again) properly affect on-board ship turrets. This problem snuck in with an optimization patch a while back.