 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nucleares update for 18 February 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.15.130

Share · View all patches · Build 13492203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Connected the plant to an external electricity supplier (with cost per consumption).

  • Corrected and reduced internal consumption values.

  • Modified the power of the generator sets and batteries to adjust them to the new values.

  • Modified the indicator lights on the lever-type valves to avoid confusion with their opening status.

  • Emergency batteries can no longer be used to supply power to the pumps or Pressurizer heaters.

  • Fixed bug of invalid tank truck service when loading saved progress.

  • Fixed bug in the valves in the chemical treatments building, which did not save their opening status.

  • Fixed bug in the emergency battery rack, where they continued to consume energy despite selecting the charging mode.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The experimental chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link