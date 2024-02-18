Patch notes: V 0.2.15.130

Share · View all patches · Build 13492203 · Last edited 18 February 2024 – 21:39:04 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Connected the plant to an external electricity supplier (with cost per consumption).

Corrected and reduced internal consumption values.

Modified the power of the generator sets and batteries to adjust them to the new values.

Modified the indicator lights on the lever-type valves to avoid confusion with their opening status.

Emergency batteries can no longer be used to supply power to the pumps or Pressurizer heaters.

Fixed bug of invalid tank truck service when loading saved progress.

Fixed bug in the valves in the chemical treatments building, which did not save their opening status.

Fixed bug in the emergency battery rack, where they continued to consume energy despite selecting the charging mode.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The experimental chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

