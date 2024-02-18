 Skip to content

Pellet Dodge update for 18 February 2024

v1.1.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13492153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Pellet Dodge!! This update:

  • Fixed the Left Stick not being able to navigate the main menu
  • Added the ability to press Esc, [B] Buttons, Or [Circle] Buttons to go back menus on the Main Menu.
  • Redesigned some buttons
  • Allows Desktop players to change the rendering method of the game window (Fullscreen, Borderless, or Windowed)
    ...and maybe something else I forgot lol. The full notes are always in-game, and I'll see you all soon!

(Sneak peek of the next version: Experimental local multiplayer... I hope.)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2474791
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2474793
  • Loading history…
