v1.1.6 Patch Notes

Thanks for playing Pellet Dodge!! This update:
- Fixed the Left Stick not being able to navigate the main menu
- Added the ability to press Esc, [B] Buttons, Or [Circle] Buttons to go back menus on the Main Menu.
- Redesigned some buttons
- Allows Desktop players to change the rendering method of the game window (Fullscreen, Borderless, or Windowed)
...and maybe something else I forgot lol. The full notes are always in-game, and I'll see you all soon!
(Sneak peek of the next version: Experimental local multiplayer... I hope.)
Changed files in this update