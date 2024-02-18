 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 18 February 2024

Update Version 0.6.0.0

  1. Newly added core: Starship Fortress, Mist Ruler, Treasure Seizing Master, USS Mighty, Storm Messenger, Constructor
  2. Newly added chips: optical barriers, advanced supplies, and crazy harvesting
  3. New achievements: Interstellar Rainbow, Iron Curtain Defense, Collection VII, Collection VIII, Strike IV, Strike VIII, Sweep VI, Crystal Core Fortress, Gem Research and Development
  4. Fix a serious bug where some of the equipment chips stored in the unit disappear after the battle ends and are stored in the warehouse
    The number of people on the 5Steam leaderboard has increased to 2000
  5. Increase the cumulative damage variable type of game save from int to int64 to avoid data errors after cumulative damage exceeds 2.1 billion
  6. Fixed incorrect description of effects for Ice Lightning, Defense Lightning, Healing Lightning, Mist Lightning, and Multiple Lightning
  7. Fix classification errors in focus matrix features
  8. Fixed some translation errors

