The oldest edda update for 18 February 2024

1.4

The oldest edda update for 18 February 2024

1.4

Build 13492149

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some collisions with static enemies have been smoothed out to make the game's physics more suitable, and errors relating to the execution of the attack animation when the character is dying have been fixed. I'm working to make the game more fun for everyone.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1745561
