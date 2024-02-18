Some collisions with static enemies have been smoothed out to make the game's physics more suitable, and errors relating to the execution of the attack animation when the character is dying have been fixed. I'm working to make the game more fun for everyone.
The oldest edda update for 18 February 2024
1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
