Conviction update for 18 February 2024

Secret level + general announcements

Share · View all patches · Build 13492148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys very excited to announce the release of a secret playable level in conviction, to access the level you will need to find the button in the "level select" screen in the menu, good luck to finding it!

And also as a general announcement conviction is officially 1/3 finished now, the plan right now is to launch 2-3 levels in batches now for returning players, in the mean time I will be throwing smaller updates out such as bug fixes, enemy/ weapon redesigns etc.

Thank you guys for your patience and time and enjoying Convcition.

