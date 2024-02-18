Secret level + general announcements

Hi guys very excited to announce the release of a secret playable level in conviction, to access the level you will need to find the button in the "level select" screen in the menu, good luck to finding it!

And also as a general announcement conviction is officially 1/3 finished now, the plan right now is to launch 2-3 levels in batches now for returning players, in the mean time I will be throwing smaller updates out such as bug fixes, enemy/ weapon redesigns etc.

Thank you guys for your patience and time and enjoying Convcition.