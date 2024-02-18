 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empty Skull update for 18 February 2024

18 February 2024 Update (p.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 13492129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Turkish language was not displayed in the language list. Now the language selection button works correctly.

Thank you for being with us, dragons!ːhappystar2022ː

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2772381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2772382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link