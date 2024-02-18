 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cow Life Sim RPG update for 18 February 2024

Cow Life Sim RPG - Version 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 13492048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller/Keyboard support! (fairly scuffed edition)

-Use WASD or the left stick to move you (Cow)
-Use IJKL or the right stick to move the cursor
-Use C or press your controller's "A" button or a shoulder button to click
-Currently will still need access to a keyboard for some parts of the game (speaking)
-Includes new feature where when you type the cow and mouse will move around if you press those keys

Flappy Cow buffs

-Now gives 1xp for every second you survive
-Xp for winning up from 25 to 40

Bug fixes and tweaks

-Experiencing xp is now given for each object you create by weaving, not by each object you weave (ie. can no longer weave 100 juice baskets for experiencing xp using different juices)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2781741
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2781742
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link