Cow Life Sim RPG - Version 1.03

Controller/Keyboard support! (fairly scuffed edition)

-Use WASD or the left stick to move you (Cow)

-Use IJKL or the right stick to move the cursor

-Use C or press your controller's "A" button or a shoulder button to click

-Currently will still need access to a keyboard for some parts of the game (speaking)

-Includes new feature where when you type the cow and mouse will move around if you press those keys

Flappy Cow buffs

-Now gives 1xp for every second you survive

-Xp for winning up from 25 to 40

Bug fixes and tweaks

-Experiencing xp is now given for each object you create by weaving, not by each object you weave (ie. can no longer weave 100 juice baskets for experiencing xp using different juices)