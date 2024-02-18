Patch Notes: 0.1.140

0.1.140

Bugfix: Total Empire Value now includes buildings that are being upgraded (Thanks @Kuki42 for reporting)

Bugfix: Fix a bug where sometimes chat still scrolls even if your mouse cursor is on chat message

Bugfix: Fix a bug where picking a building color causes the game to drop frames

QoL: Support clearing warehouse import/cap in batch mode

QoL: Typing a chat command will add a dark background to input

QoL: Add Total Empire Value change in resource bar

Content: Add French localization (@Théo Protche)

Bugfix: Total Empire Value now counts resources in transit