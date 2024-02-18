 Skip to content

CivIdle update for 18 February 2024

Patch Notes: 0.1.140

Patch Notes: 0.1.140

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.1.140

Bugfix: Total Empire Value now includes buildings that are being upgraded (Thanks @Kuki42 for reporting)
Bugfix: Fix a bug where sometimes chat still scrolls even if your mouse cursor is on chat message
Bugfix: Fix a bug where picking a building color causes the game to drop frames
QoL: Support clearing warehouse import/cap in batch mode
QoL: Typing a chat command will add a dark background to input
QoL: Add Total Empire Value change in resource bar
Content: Add French localization (@Théo Protche)
Bugfix: Total Empire Value now counts resources in transit

