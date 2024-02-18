 Skip to content

20 Small Mazes update for 18 February 2024

Hotfix #8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed two bugs:

  1. Fixed issue where two pieces could move at once in the sliding maze
  2. Fixed issue where switching between puzzles while solving climb could result in odd stair behaviors.

-FLEB

