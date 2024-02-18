Fixed two bugs:
- Fixed issue where two pieces could move at once in the sliding maze
- Fixed issue where switching between puzzles while solving climb could result in odd stair behaviors.
-FLEB
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed two bugs:
-FLEB
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update