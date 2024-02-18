 Skip to content

LightBear update for 18 February 2024

Movement changes and attack effects

Share · View all patches · Build 13491849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated bear movement to better suit controller. Changed bear movement for keyboard to match controller movement. Added new attack effects when attacking enemies.

