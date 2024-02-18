 Skip to content

The Isle of Elanor update for 18 February 2024

Update Notes for build 0.0.6.11

Build 13491843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(1) A message is displayed when you discover a Named Map. Named Maps can be Lairs, Farms, Towns, Ruins, etc. Currently, only NPC farms will display the message. As the size of the overworld map expands, Named Maps will appear in the player's journal. The location of the newly discovered Named Map relative to important other locations will be noted. Named Maps will also appear via a rollover tooltip on the overworld map.
(2) I'm traveling in Mexico for the next couple days, and just getting builds to work via my laptop vs my build machine at home has been a struggle.

