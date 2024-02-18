 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DunHero: Rogulike RPG update for 18 February 2024

DunHero Update 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13491813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

I fixed and balanced some stuff in this update. I plan to focus on adding new world in next update so stay tuned :D

Added

  • 8 new achievements
  • If you drag equipable item then it highlights slot that can contain this item
  • Added dodge text if you dodge using dash

Improved

  • Player can’t use heal when he has full HP
  • Balanced some magic items
  • All range weapons max range is reduced from 10 → 9
  • Less chance for potions in Trader shop
  • Improved death animation
  • Changed trading system Item chances. For example if you high intelligence stat you will more often get magic items in trade
  • Fire slime is not receiving burn effect
  • Improved loading screen and multiplayer background
  • Changed Hero medalions gained for: killing boss 100 → 50, going to next floor 40 → 15
  • Improved some statistics code
  • Goblin mage attack now have bigger projectiles
  • Dark Ghost attack now have bigger projectiles
  • Improved loading screen and victory screen

Fixed

  • Fixed Poison text in player TAB effects
  • Fixed Magic cape was in hat slot
  • Fixed shadow after placing item in slot
  • Multiplayer: FIxed connecting on accepting invite or joining while being in lobby
  • Fixed player rotation after death
  • Fixed door text is visible after leaving interaction range
  • Fixed Warning pointer on ground when killed Goblin King
  • Fixed Coin bags and coins going through walls
  • Fixed Poison wand attack speed
  • Fixed that enemies wouldn’t attack player if he stayed at door position
  • Fixed dropping multiple items from inventory
  • Fixed bug where you got to much gold for quest

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2270211
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2270212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link