DunHero Update 0.1.3

Hello Heroes!
I fixed and balanced some stuff in this update. I plan to focus on adding new world in next update so stay tuned :D
Added
- 8 new achievements
- If you drag equipable item then it highlights slot that can contain this item
- Added dodge text if you dodge using dash
Improved
- Player can’t use heal when he has full HP
- Balanced some magic items
- All range weapons max range is reduced from 10 → 9
- Less chance for potions in Trader shop
- Improved death animation
- Changed trading system Item chances. For example if you high intelligence stat you will more often get magic items in trade
- Fire slime is not receiving burn effect
- Improved loading screen and multiplayer background
- Changed Hero medalions gained for: killing boss 100 → 50, going to next floor 40 → 15
- Improved some statistics code
- Goblin mage attack now have bigger projectiles
- Dark Ghost attack now have bigger projectiles
- Improved loading screen and victory screen
Fixed
- Fixed Poison text in player TAB effects
- Fixed Magic cape was in hat slot
- Fixed shadow after placing item in slot
- Multiplayer: FIxed connecting on accepting invite or joining while being in lobby
- Fixed player rotation after death
- Fixed door text is visible after leaving interaction range
- Fixed Warning pointer on ground when killed Goblin King
- Fixed Coin bags and coins going through walls
- Fixed Poison wand attack speed
- Fixed that enemies wouldn’t attack player if he stayed at door position
- Fixed dropping multiple items from inventory
- Fixed bug where you got to much gold for quest
Changed files in this update