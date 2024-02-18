Emergency patch: Setting language to anything but English caused a crash due to incomplete translation, the game will now default to English if there is no translation yet.
Stellaxy update for 18 February 2024
1.4.1.1_O
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stellaxy Content Depot 1226891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update