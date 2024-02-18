Update 1.0.10 with new characters and achievements!

After 2 months of post-release updates, this is the last "big" one with new content. Unless there are bugs and/or a sudden increase of players, I will be moving on to my next project. Thank you all for the support since release and I hope that you will enjoy grinding for the new Steam Achievements.

Again, if you have problems with this update and/or you want to report a bug, please join the discord at http://discord.vidvad.games ! I will announce my new project on the Discord as well in the future weeks! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️

New features

New title screen animation with an attract-mode (small demo playing when the game is idle on the title screen!)

New UI for the Game Over screen with a countdown like old school arcade games.

5 new characters that you can play with that needs to be unlocked by earning medals. Also, the ending sequence (dialogue, hud, and cutscenes) will show the selected character instead of George.

New colors for the characters.

Adding 43 Steam Achievements.

Redone the Super Crouch powerup to add a beam when landing and shortening the cooldown when using it.



Here's the new Robot skin!

Co-op bugs fixed in this version

Fix a bug in co-op where the 2nd player would keep control after the 1st player enters the exit door, causing the game to react weirdly like skipping levels or the game crashing.

Fix an audio bug in co-op where the some of the SFXs for the player was playing one on top of each other resulting in a boost in audio.

Fix a bug in co-op during the escape sequence that would result in the camera not being able to center the 2 players.

Fix a bug in co-op that when a player wins while sliding on the railing, the particles would continue to show. Same happened when the dash particles.

Changed the prompt to join the game in the player select to the "Y (xbox)" button.

Changed the prompt to steal a life, now you can press "A (xbox)" button to rejoin.

Randomizer bugs fixed in this version

Fix a bug in randomizer-mode where regular doors would spawn in front of the exit door.

In 4-7 (from the regular game), some enemies would spawn in the void resulting in a instant-kill, which would increase the security meter before the level started.

Continuing after a Game Over wasn't resetting your life count to what was selected in the randomizer configuration.

Wrench Enemy and Static Computer Enemy weren't bouncing if spawned in the upside-down.

There were 7 coins in 4-1 (from the regular game) when it spawned in the randomizer.

Fix a bug where a timeout would softlock the player.

If timing out, the seed would be messed up on reset. So every level, the seed is resetted to the number selected in the configuration to make sure everything is always the same.

Generic bugs