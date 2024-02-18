 Skip to content

Core Devourer update for 18 February 2024

Improving the QOL and More

Share · View all patches · Build 13491692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

In today's update, we focused on Quality of Life improvements and a few other minor adjustments. As you may notice, we've introduced a Russian translation (still a work in progress).

Let us know what you think!

GAMEPLAY

  • Buffed the Blastfire Cannon and Quantum Detonator cores.

QOL

  • Introduced a Russian translation (currently in progress).
  • Added a tooltip that displays when a Core needs to be unlocked through a specific achievement, including the achievement's description.
  • Players can now select their currently equipped Components using control sticks for easier navigation.
  • Implemented a smnall delay to prevent immediate power-up selection using the spacebar.
  • Adjusted the Drone Deployer attack by reducing its volume and pitch for better audio balance.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug where you could endlessly accumulate the fire rate bonus from the Rapid Fire Augmentation Overload.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the unlocking of achievements on Steam.

JOIN DISCORD

If you have any suggestions or would like to engage in a conversation, feel free to join our Discord server:
https://discord.gg/ep4t93D93p

  • Hubber Studios

