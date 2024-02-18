Improving the QOL and More

Hello everyone!
In today's update, we focused on Quality of Life improvements and a few other minor adjustments. As you may notice, we've introduced a Russian translation (still a work in progress).
Let us know what you think!
GAMEPLAY
- Buffed the Blastfire Cannon and Quantum Detonator cores.
QOL
- Introduced a Russian translation (currently in progress).
- Added a tooltip that displays when a Core needs to be unlocked through a specific achievement, including the achievement's description.
- Players can now select their currently equipped Components using control sticks for easier navigation.
- Implemented a smnall delay to prevent immediate power-up selection using the spacebar.
- Adjusted the Drone Deployer attack by reducing its volume and pitch for better audio balance.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where you could endlessly accumulate the fire rate bonus from the Rapid Fire Augmentation Overload.
- Fixed a bug preventing the unlocking of achievements on Steam.
JOIN DISCORD
If you have any suggestions or would like to engage in a conversation, feel free to join our Discord server:
https://discord.gg/ep4t93D93p
- Hubber Studios
