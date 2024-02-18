Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Tits and Shadows: Wendigo's Story

Greetings, dear players,

It's a pleasure to write to you about this exciting update that has me truly thrilled. The story of one of your favorite characters, Wendy Woods, has been transformed!

Although the canonical events remain intact, I have made changes to some dialogues, added images, and included small puzzles to enrich the experience.

Now, to unlock the "fun" with Wendy, it is essential to complete her main story (by visiting the mountain family).

I eagerly await your feedback on these changes and encourage you to look forward to the exciting updates that are coming soon. Don't miss a single moment of this journey!

Thank you for being part of this incredible adventure!

Sincerely, Luis from LuQui