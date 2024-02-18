 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tits and Shadows update for 18 February 2024

Tits and Shadows: Wendigo's Story

Share · View all patches · Build 13491685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Tits and Shadows: Wendigo's Story

Greetings, dear players,

It's a pleasure to write to you about this exciting update that has me truly thrilled. The story of one of your favorite characters, Wendy Woods, has been transformed!

Although the canonical events remain intact, I have made changes to some dialogues, added images, and included small puzzles to enrich the experience.

Now, to unlock the "fun" with Wendy, it is essential to complete her main story (by visiting the mountain family).

I eagerly await your feedback on these changes and encourage you to look forward to the exciting updates that are coming soon. Don't miss a single moment of this journey!

Thank you for being part of this incredible adventure!

Sincerely, Luis from LuQui

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2418741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link