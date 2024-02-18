Update, Version 20240219





English

############Content################

[Books]Moved the book name lists of all life skills books and all elemental proficiency books to two constant arrays.

[Loot]Corrupted Books may now drop elemental proficiency books.

[Book Store]Increased the number of random books the book store generates each time you want to buy books.

[Item]New Item: The Light Pollution PC and You (It provides light elemental proficiency experience.)

[Item]New Item: 2084 (It provides dark elemental proficiency experience.)

[Item]New Item: A Real Man Plays Kite in Storms (It provides thunder elemental proficiency experience.)

[Item]New Item: How to Cook Ice Cream: 1001 Failed Attempts (It provides ice elemental proficiency experience.)

[Cooking]New Recipe: Fish Cake (Flour+Water+Yeast+Salt + Any Fish)

[Cooking]When making Fruit Bread, the fruit you use will now affect more on the HP recovery rate of the final product.

[Cooking]Increased the EXP gained from successfully making bread of fruit bread.

[Cooking]New Recipe: Fish Frumenty (Any Fish + Wheat + Water)

[Cooking]New Recipe: Fish Baozi (Any Fish + Baozi Wrapper)

简体中文

############Content################

【书籍】将所有的生活技能经验书和元素熟练度经验书的书名列表移动到了两个常量数组中。

【掉落物】被腐蚀的书籍现在可能掉落元素熟练度书籍。

【书店】增加了每次你购买图书时随机图书生成的数量。

【物品】新物品：《关于我如何停止担忧并组装了一台光污染电脑这件事》（提供光元素熟练度）

【物品】新物品：《2084》（提供暗元素熟练度）

【物品】新物品：《纯爷们在暴雨天也要玩风筝》（提供雷元素熟练度）

【物品】新物品：《如何烹饪冰激凌：1001种失败的尝试》（提供冰元素熟练度）

【料理】新料理配方：鱼肉蛋糕 （面粉+水+酵母+盐+任何鱼）

【料理】在制作水果面包时，现在使用的水果种类会更大程度上影响最终产品的生命恢复率。

【料理】增加了成功制作面包或水果面包时获得的经验值。

【料理】新料理配方：鱼肉小麦粥（任何鱼+水+小麦）

【料理】新料理配方：鱼肉包子（任何鱼+包子皮）