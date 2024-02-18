 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 18 February 2024

v6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13491531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New in-battle menu to track progress during runs (stat increases and items collected)
-For new players: units can be recruited during mid-battle in the early game to improve pacing

