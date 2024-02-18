Game Update

Level
New level added. The final level is now an endless level.
Level 8, 'Time Odyssey', and level 12, 'Galactic Storm', have been swapped due to difficulty levels.
UI
When you reach the game over screen, whether through winning or losing, you will now see your achieved score and how far you've progressed.
Gameplay
In the Wave Mode, there is now a 3-second respawn protection during which you cannot be hit by enemies.
The power-ups now remain collectible for an additional 2 seconds.
Impuls fix
The gadget 'Impulse' now affects all enemies within the triggered radius, preventing any from bypassing.
Pause Menu
In the pause menu, there is now a 'Restart' option to restart the level.
Changed files in this update