Version 0.9.1 now available

Version 0.9.1 addresses some of the issues with the previous installment, containing mostly bug fixes, crash fixes and some minor balance changes. The most notable changes seen in post version 0.9 are presented in the feature rundown video. The new 0.9.1 patch changes are listed below.

Difficulty

Difficulty levels of the AI were adjusted, making the lower level ones easier to defeat (and Demigods slightly harder to defeat). Campaigns now have a Very Easy option.

Gameplay

Critical stun, freeze and paralyze effects have been adjusted based on attacker's & defender's damage stats. As these crit effects now work on a comparative basis like the others, they are more fair than before. Basic units that had a metal cost now cost gold exclusively, so there are no longer any unit types which are forcibly locked behind the rarer metal resource costs. Crystal costs for abilities are now 10% cheaper and may be adjusted via an external file by any user. The more expensive miners, typically ones with fighting ability, now occupy more mining slots (i.e. are more efficient at mining). Wood Elves now turn mines into trees automatically based on a timer and that timer is reduced with each Oakman sent inside the mine. The Empire's embassies have been substantially weakened, having a much smaller conversion radius, taking longer to convert, and now can no longer be placed within a radius of another embassy. Most missile units have had their stats decreased (typically damage), on exception of some with longer attack speeds. Missile siege weapons are now classified as medium, allowing them to be countered by most anti-missile units.

Heroes

Adjusted all classes' starting stats and bonus skills. Typically, wizard heroes have received ~+50HP and -5MP, fighter heroes have received ~+200HP and ~+5 Damage. Hybrid spellcaster/fighter heroes gain ~+10 Mana. All XP-giving skills now award XP levels (and any decimal level bonus awards XP, so if for example a unit required 5 xp to get to level 2, and your hero has a skill which gives that unit +0.6 unit levels, the unit will be produced with 3xp), making them much more usable.

Visuals

We've made the fog weather look less intrusive. The control panel production area has a Loop option separate from the Cycle option. We've also added a new Empire hero avatar.

Scenarios

We've updated and reworked many scenarios for campaigns and multiplayer alike. Many now incorporate new mechanics and features, such as proper, dedicated cover and negative cover zones, terrain height, resource carts, items and the new decurser and item smith utility buildings. Special events were also edited to fix some undesired effects (such as the reward for conquering Etheria).

Bug Fixes

Over 100 bug fixes, including but not limited to stability issues, unavailable production issues, gameplay issues and performance issues, are delivered with version 0.9.1. All of this was made possible by you, so thank you for the plentiful bug reports and feedback!

The Protectors Team