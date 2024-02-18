Update 0.5.3

The update addresses various spawning and gameplay mechanic issues, introduces new gameplay elements, and enhances visual effects.
Full Change Log:
Fixes:
- Fixed spawning issue.
- HP display is now correct.
- FOV no longer resets after aiming or holstering weapons.
- Train movement has been fixed.
- Player-built ships now function properly again.
- Resolved issue causing spawning at the center of a star and subsequent death after restarting the game in a train.
- Wanderer spawn is now fixed.
Additions:
- Added 6 new asteroids.
- Replaced all flying asteroid chunks.
- Improved visual representation and materials.
- Added 'Z' button for hover mode (toggle).
- Added 'X' button for automove mode. Disables pressing W or S.
- Footstep effects introduced.
- Damage dealt display now available.
- New loading screens (taken from Steam screenshots).
Changes:
- Stations have been altered.
- Train has been redesigned.
- Icons for all items have been updated.
- UI changes made in inventory and crates.
Changed files in this update