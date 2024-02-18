 Skip to content

Project Asteroids update for 18 February 2024

Update 0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13491327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update addresses various spawning and gameplay mechanic issues, introduces new gameplay elements, and enhances visual effects.

Full Change Log:

Fixes:

  • Fixed spawning issue.
  • HP display is now correct.
  • FOV no longer resets after aiming or holstering weapons.
  • Train movement has been fixed.
  • Player-built ships now function properly again.
  • Resolved issue causing spawning at the center of a star and subsequent death after restarting the game in a train.
  • Wanderer spawn is now fixed.

Additions:

  • Added 6 new asteroids.
  • Replaced all flying asteroid chunks.
  • Improved visual representation and materials.
  • Added 'Z' button for hover mode (toggle).
  • Added 'X' button for automove mode. Disables pressing W or S.
  • Footstep effects introduced.
  • Damage dealt display now available.
  • New loading screens (taken from Steam screenshots).

Changes:

  • Stations have been altered.
  • Train has been redesigned.
  • Icons for all items have been updated.
  • UI changes made in inventory and crates.

Changed files in this update

