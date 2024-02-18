 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Railroader update for 18 February 2024

Railroader 2024.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13491255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added milestone upgrade water columns at Alarka Jct and Almond.
  • Added lights at East Whittier.
  • Independent brake is now linked across engines when MU is enabled. Main reservoirs are also linked.
  • Fixed interchange served at top of hour, not at exact scheduled time. (RR-336)
  • Fixed animations not playing on newly purchased milestone elements. (RR-317 cont'd)
  • Fixed client unable to join when the equipment they had been riding has been deleted. (RR-337)
  • Fixed AI not proceeding once stop signal changes to approach at interlockings where the next signal is > 2km away. (RR-338)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1683151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link