Railroader 2024.2.3

- Added milestone upgrade water columns at Alarka Jct and Almond.
- Added lights at East Whittier.
- Independent brake is now linked across engines when MU is enabled. Main reservoirs are also linked.
- Fixed interchange served at top of hour, not at exact scheduled time. (RR-336)
- Fixed animations not playing on newly purchased milestone elements. (RR-317 cont'd)
- Fixed client unable to join when the equipment they had been riding has been deleted. (RR-337)
- Fixed AI not proceeding once stop signal changes to approach at interlockings where the next signal is > 2km away. (RR-338)
Changed files in this update