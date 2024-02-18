 Skip to content

Sunday Rivals update for 18 February 2024

v1.09 Bug Patch

Build 13491242

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey yall, just released a minor bug patch, check the notes below:

AI

  • Tweaked AI logic to be more aggressive while losing in last chance situations late in the game

BUGS

  • Fixed a critical bug where players without first names would soft lock the game after having their season stats shown
  • Fixed a bug where the ref who did the coin toss would be stuck in the call pose
  • Fixed a bug where you could unintentionally sim a game on the season sim screen
  • Fixed some grammatical errors in post game interviews

