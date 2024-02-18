v1.09 Bug Patch

Hey yall, just released a minor bug patch, check the notes below:
AI
- Tweaked AI logic to be more aggressive while losing in last chance situations late in the game
BUGS
- Fixed a critical bug where players without first names would soft lock the game after having their season stats shown
- Fixed a bug where the ref who did the coin toss would be stuck in the call pose
- Fixed a bug where you could unintentionally sim a game on the season sim screen
- Fixed some grammatical errors in post game interviews
Changed files in this update