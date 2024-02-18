WarSphere V12: Gamepad support + Exploration mode

Gamepad Support

Many players asked for it, so here it is. Gamepad support is implemented in V12!

Adaptive Bilateral Aim

You can now switch between firing your primary weapon in a straight line or with an adjusted angle, so projectiles from the left and right weapon will connect at the crosshair position.

Exploration Mode

Introduced in V11, exploration mode was now improved in V12. Exploration mode is an alternative gameplay mode that offers a more forgiving experience. You don't lose your equipped items upon death and progress is saved, though you loose non-equipped items and scrap. Exploration mode does not unlock archive entries and the story is deactivated. You can find log files though. If you find the learning curve of the original roguelike mode a little too steep, or if you want a less hardcore experience, this mode is for you. Having an option for a lower difficulty mode was the most requested feature before and after launch, so here it is. This new mode will lower the entry barrier for the game while not touching the core experience.

Other stuff