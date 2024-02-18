18 February 2024 Update

 Skip to content

Empty Skull update for 18 February 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed an issue with launching the game on MacOS via STEAM. The game now launches correctly.

Localization:

  • Turkish localization has been added.

Miscellaneous:

  • ❤️

Thank you for being with us, dragons!

