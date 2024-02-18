18 February 2024 Update

The following bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed an issue with launching the game on MacOS via STEAM. The game now launches correctly.
Localization:
- Turkish localization has been added.
Miscellaneous:
- ❤️
Thank you for being with us, dragons!
